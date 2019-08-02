

Bryann Aguilar , CP24.com





A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision in Etobicoke on Friday night.

Emergency crews were called just before 11 p.m. in the area of Islington Avenue and Beaumonde Heights Drive, just south of Finch Avenue West, for reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and a van.

Paramedics rushed the motorcyclist to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the van remained at the scene.

The intersection is closed for police investigation.

Earlier in the evening, a man in his 30s was taken into custody for impaired driving following a three-vehicle collision on Lower Don Lands.

Paramedics took one person to hospital with minor injuries.

Another man in his 30s was also arrested for impaired driving after a five-vehicle collision on Upper Beaches.

Police said no one was seriously injured.