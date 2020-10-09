A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash in Toronto's Dufferin Grove neighbourhood, Toronto police say.

The collision occurred in the area of College Street and Gladstone Avenue late Thursday night.

The motorcyclist was heading westbound on College Street when he lost control of the bike and slid into a parked vehicle.

The victim, who is believed to be in his late 30s, was rushed to hospital via emergency run in critical condition.

The area was closed to traffic for several hours but has since reopened.