Motorcyclist critically injured in Mississauga collision
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Peel Regional Police)
Published Saturday, July 6, 2024 2:38PM EDT
A motorcyclist has been critically injured in a collision in Mississauga.
Peel police say a motorcycle and another vehicle collided on Dixie Road between Rathburn Road and Burnhamthorpe Road East after 1:30 p.m.
The motorcycle rider was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries, police say.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
Police have closed the roads in the area for the investigation.