

Joshua Freman, CP24.com





A motorcyclist in his 20s has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision in North York.

It happened at Sheppard Avenue West and Goddard Street at around 8:30 p.m.

Toronto police said the motorcycle collided with one other vehicle.

Sheppard Avenue has been closed in both directions between Yeomans Road and Faywood Boulevard as police investigate the collision.

It’s not yet clear what caused the crash.