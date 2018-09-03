

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A motorcyclist in his 30s was taken to hospital with critical injuries after crashing his bike in the Rouge area Monday night.

It happened at Sheppard Avenue East and Rouge River Drive at around 6:51 p.m.

Toronto police said the motorcyclist lost control of his vehicle and crashed.

Paramedics said they transported the driver to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not yet said what caused the crash.