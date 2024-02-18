Motorcyclist critically injured in Scarborough collision
Published Sunday, February 18, 2024 5:29PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 18, 2024 9:12PM EST
A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries late Sunday afternoon following a collision with a driver in Scarborough, say paramedics.
The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. in the Bendale-Glen Andrew neighbourhood, near Ellesmere and Birkdale roads, east of Midland Avenue.
Toronto Paramedic Services told CP24 that they transported 18-year-old man to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. Police said that he was transported to the hospital via emergency run.
The driver of the vehicle was also taken to the hosital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Roads in the area remain closed as police investigate. Police are advising drivers to expect delays in the area and consider alternate routes.