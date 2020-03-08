

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man is in hospital condition after a single-vehicle collision in Scarborough on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Zenith Drive and Birchmount Road, north of Danforth Road, at around 2 p.m. for reports of a crash.

Police said a motorcyclist lost control and crashed.

The motorcyclist was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.