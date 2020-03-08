Motorcyclist critically injured in Scarborough crash
Police are investigating after a single-vehicle crash in Scarborough on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Sunday, March 8, 2020 3:44PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 8, 2020 3:45PM EDT
A man is in hospital condition after a single-vehicle collision in Scarborough on Sunday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Zenith Drive and Birchmount Road, north of Danforth Road, at around 2 p.m. for reports of a crash.
Police said a motorcyclist lost control and crashed.
The motorcyclist was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.