Motorcyclist critically injured in Scarborough crash
Published Wednesday, July 19, 2023 9:15PM EDT
A man has been critically injured in a motorcycle crash in Scarborough.
Toronto police say a motorcyclist hit a pole near Victoria Park Avenue and Lynvalley Crescent, north of Lawrence Avenue East, on Wednesday evening.
The rider was transported to a trauma centre with serious, life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is unknown.