A 69-year-old motorcyclist has died and two other people are in hospital following a multivehicle collision in Simcoe County.

It happened at Tottenham Road and 8th Line, about 20 kilometres west of Bradford.

At around 12:20 p.m., emergency crews responded to the intersection for a collision involving a Nissan SUV and three motorcycles that were travelling together, Ontario Provincial Police said.

One of the motorcycle drivers was airlifted to a Toronto area hospital via Ornge air ambulance, OPP said. Shortly before 5 p.m., police confirmed that he died of his injuries.

A second motorcyclist – a middle-aged woman – was transported to a Toronto area hospital with serious injuries, while the driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries, OPP said.

There is no word so far on what caused the collision.

Area roads were closed for the investigation into the fatal incident, but have since reopened.