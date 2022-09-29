Motorcyclist dead after collision in Etobicoke
Published Thursday, September 29, 2022 8:24PM EDT
One person has died after a collision involving a motorcycle in Etobicoke on Thursday night.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Dixon Road and Skyway Avenue, east of Highway 27, just before 7:30 p.m.
Paramedics said the motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
Roads in the area are closed for investigation.