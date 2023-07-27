A motorcyclist is dead after a collision in Mississauga Thursday night.

A tweet posted by Peel Police said a motorcycle and another vehicle collided just after 6 p.m. in the area of Dixie Road and Dundas Street.

The motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries, police said. The rider was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, the driver remained on the scene.

Police are advising drivers to use alternative routes while the investigation is ongoing, as the north- and southbound lanes of Dixie Road are closed between Dundas Street and Golden Orchard Drive.