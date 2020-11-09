A 69-year-old motorcyclist has died following a multivehicle collision in Simcoe County.

It happened at Tottenham Road and 8th Line, about 20 kilometres west of Bradford.

At around 12:20 p.m., emergency crews responded to the intersection for a collision involving a car and three motorcycles, Ontario Provincial Police said.

One of the motorcycle drivers was airlifted to a Toronto area hospital via Ornge air ambulance, OPP said. Shortly before 5 p.m., police confirmed that he died of his injuries.

There is no word so far on what caused the collision.

Area roads are closed as police investigate the fatal incident.