Motorcyclist dead after collision west of Bradford
Published Monday, November 9, 2020 5:25PM EST
A 69-year-old motorcyclist has died following a multivehicle collision in Simcoe County.
It happened at Tottenham Road and 8th Line, about 20 kilometres west of Bradford.
At around 12:20 p.m., emergency crews responded to the intersection for a collision involving a car and three motorcycles, Ontario Provincial Police said.
One of the motorcycle drivers was airlifted to a Toronto area hospital via Ornge air ambulance, OPP said. Shortly before 5 p.m., police confirmed that he died of his injuries.
There is no word so far on what caused the collision.
Area roads are closed as police investigate the fatal incident.