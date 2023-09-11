Motorcyclist dead after early morning collision in Vaughan
Police investigate a fatal collision involving a motorcycle on Sept. 11, 2023. (Michael Nguyen)
Published Monday, September 11, 2023 5:20AM EDT
One person has died after a collision involving a motorcycle in Vaughan early Monday morning.
The incident took place around Highway 7 and Jane Street.
Police say that a motorcycle and vehicle collided in the intersection.
The male motorcyclist was rushed to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Roads in the area remain closed while police investigate the collision.