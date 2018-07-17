

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





York Regional Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision in East Gwillimbury left one person dead.

It happened at the intersection of Bathurst Street and Graham Sideroad at around 3:50 p.m.

York Regional Police said a motorcycle and a pickup truck collided.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the pickup truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Police said there is no indication as to the cause of the collision so far and the Major Collision Bureau is investigating.

Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision or anyone who might have dashcam footage from the area to come forward to police.

The motorcyclist has not yet been identified as police are still trying to notify next-of-kin.

The intersection is expected to remain closed for several hours as police investigate the deadly collision.