

The Canadian Press





A motorcyclist is dead and another motorist was rushed to hospital after a collision just north of Guelph, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to reports of a serious collision at the intersection of Highway 6 and Wellington Road 38, just north of Guelph, around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police say it was reported a motorcycle and sedan had collided.

They say the motorcyclist died at the scene and the driver of the sedan was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Stretches of Highway 6 and Wellington Road were closed for several hours Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning as a team of crash reconstructionists attended the scene.

As of early Wednesday morning, police said the cause of the collision was still under investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2022.