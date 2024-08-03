A motorcyclist is dead after a collision in the city’s Corso Italia early Saturday morning.

Toronto police said they received a call at 1:20 a.m. for a collision at the intersection of St. Clair Avenue West and Dufferin Street.

A 32-year-old man operating a 2017 Kawasaki motorcycle was travelling west on St. Clair Avenue when he collided with an eastbound Honda Civic that was making a left turn onto Dufferin Street.

Police said the motorcycle struck the Honda at the right rear passenger door, resulting in the rider being ejected.

He suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Meanwhile, police initially posted on X that the driver of the Hondo had fled the scene but later said she had remained and was cooperative with officers.

They are asking residents, businesses and other drivers who may have security or dash cam footage that caught the incident to contact investigators at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.