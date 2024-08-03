The driver of a motorcycle has been pronounced dead after colliding with a vehicle early Saturday morning.

According to Toronto Police Operations on X, the vehicles collided in the St Clair Avenue and Dufferin Steet area at around 1:20 a.m. Police said that the driver of the vehicle, a 22-year-old female, allegedly fled the scene but later confirmed that the driver did stay on scene. The 32-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say that the male victim was pronounced deceased at hospital.

Police say to expect delays in the area and consider alternative routes, as the roads are closed.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact police.