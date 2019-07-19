

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a minivan in the Chestnut Hills area of Etobicoke late on Thursday night, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to Dundas Street West and Donnybrook Lane just before 11 p.m. for a report of a collision.

Paramedics arrived and reportedly attempted to revive the motorcyclist but were not successful.

A Toronto police duty inspector confirmed the motorcyclist had died after midnight on Friday.

Traffic Services investigators responded to the scene.