Motorcyclist dies in hospital after collision in Oakville
Halton police are investigating a collision in Oakville. (Chopper 24)
Share:
Published Wednesday, June 7, 2023 4:16PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 7, 2023 5:13PM EDT
A motorcyclist is dead after a collision in Oakville on Wednesday afternoon.
Halton Regional Police say two cars and a Vespa motorcycle collided on Lakeshore Road West, near Third Line, just before 2 p.m.
The motorcycle rider suffered critical injuries and was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The cause of the collision is unknown.