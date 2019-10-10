

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





A motorcyclist has died in hospital after a serious collision on the QEW westbound at Appleby Line.

Ontario Provincial Police said that at around 6 p.m. there was a collision between a car, motorcycle and transport truck.

The motorcyclist was rushed to hospital by paramedics.

According to police, he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt from the OPP said no other injuries were reported.

Schmidt advised drivers to avoid the area. He said the closures are expected to take several hours.

Police are continuing to investigate, and are also asking witnesses with information or footage related to the crash to contact them.