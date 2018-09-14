Motorcyclist dies in hospital after Hwy. 401 collision in North York
The westbound collector lanes of Highway 401 were shut down for several hours after a fatal motorcycle collision Thursday September 14, 2018.
A 36-year-old man has died of his injuries after his motorcycle collided with a truck on Highway 401 in North York Thursday night.
The collision happened in the westbound collector lanes of the highway between Yonge Street and Bayview Avenue at around 10:40 p.m.
The motorcyclist was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries following the crash, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
However he later died of his injuries, Ontario Provincial Police confirmed Friday morning.
OPP are investigating the deadly collision.
The collector lanes were shut down for several hours, but have since reopened.