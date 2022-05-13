A motorcyclist has serious injuries following a collision with a vehicle in Mississauga Thursday evening.

Peel police responded to a collision between a motorcycle and car in the area of Lakeshore and Mississauga Roads, at around 11:05 p.m.

A man was ejected from the motorcycle and transported to a trauma centre in serious condition, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured and remained at the scene.

The intersection is closed as police investigate.