Motorcyclist has serious injuries after crash with vehicle in Mississauga
A male motorcyclist has serious injuries following a collision in Mississauga Thursday evening. (Courtesy: Mike Nguyen)
Published Friday, May 13, 2022 5:22AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 13, 2022 5:22AM EDT
A motorcyclist has serious injuries following a collision with a vehicle in Mississauga Thursday evening.
Peel police responded to a collision between a motorcycle and car in the area of Lakeshore and Mississauga Roads, at around 11:05 p.m.
A man was ejected from the motorcycle and transported to a trauma centre in serious condition, police said.
The driver of the vehicle was uninjured and remained at the scene.
The intersection is closed as police investigate.