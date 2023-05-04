Motorcyclist in critical condition after collision in Brampton
Peel police are investigating after a vehicle and a motorcycle collided in Brampton. (Chopper 24)
Published Thursday, May 4, 2023 4:18PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 4, 2023 4:49PM EDT
A motorcyclist has been critically injured in a two-vehicle collision in Brampton.
Peel Regional Police say a motorcycle and another vehicle collided at the intersection of Main and Vodden Streets just after 3:30 p.m.
The motorcycle rider sustained head injuries and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, Peel paramedics say.
The cause of the collision is unknown.