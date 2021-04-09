Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Highway 427
Police are investigating a motorcycle crash on Highway 427. (Chopper 24)
Published Friday, April 9, 2021 6:20PM EDT
A man has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a motorcycle on Highway 427, paramedics say.
Authorities were called to the northbound lanes of the highway near Eglinton Avenue after the crash on Friday evening.
A man in his 50s is being taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.
It's not yet clear what caused the crash.
Police are urging motorists to avoid the area while they investigate.
More to come…