A motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries following a crash on the DVP overnight.
Published Friday, September 16, 2022 5:37AM EDT
A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a collision on the Don Valley Parkway overnight.
Toronto police responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision on the northbound lanes of the DVP from the Gardiner to Bayview/Bloor, at around 1:25 a.m.
A male motorcyclist reportedly lost control and collided into a guardrail, police said.
The 26-year-old man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.
The northbound lanes of the DVP were shut down between Lakeshore and Bloor but have since reopened.