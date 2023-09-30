Motorcyclist in hospital following afternoon crash in Etobicoke
Published Saturday, September 30, 2023 1:37PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 30, 2023 1:44PM EDT
A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a collision with another vehicle in Etobicoke.
Police say the crash occurred just before 1:10 p.m. on Saturday, near the intersection of Evans Avenue and North Carson Street.
The motorcyclist, 31, was transported to hospital with serious injuries. The other driver reportedly stayed at the scene following the collision.
Evans Avenue is closed between Bestobell Road and Treeview Drive while investigators are on site. Drivers are being asked to use alternative routes.