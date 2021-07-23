Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after collision in Mississauga
Published Friday, July 23, 2021 8:00PM EDT
A motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with the driver of a car in Mississauga Friday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Meadowvale Boulevard and Syntex Drive, west of Mississauga Road, just before 3 p.m.
Police say the motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.
The motorcyclist’s condition later worsened and is now in life-threatening condition, police say.
The driver of the car was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Major Collision Bureau is investigating the cause of the collision.