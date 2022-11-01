Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after collision in Scarborough
Published Tuesday, November 1, 2022 6:17PM EDT
A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision in Scarborough on Tuesday.
The incident happened at around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Markham Road and Eastpark Boulevard, police say.
The circumstances leading up to the collision are unknown.
Toronto fire and police are on scene and Markham Rd. is closed from Blakemanor Boulevard to Greencrest Circuit.