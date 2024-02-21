Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition following Brampton crash
The Castlemore Road and Valley Creek Drive area intersection remains closed following a two vehicle collision that sent a motorcyclist to hospital in life-threatening condition. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Wednesday, February 21, 2024 8:59PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 21, 2024 9:04PM EST
A motorcyclist has been sent to hospital in life-threatening condition following a two-vehicle collision in Brampton Wednesday evening.
Police say the crash happened just after 6:45 p.m. in the Castlemore Road and Valley Creek Drive area.
The motorcyclist’s identity remains unknown at this time.
Police are advising the public to use alternate routes as the intersection remains closed.
More to come…
COLLISION:— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) February 22, 2024
-Castlemore Rd / Valley Creek Dr #Brampton
-2 Vehicles, car and motorcycle
-All remained
-Motorcyclist transported to trauma center in life-threatening condition.
-Intersection closed
-Use alternate routes
-C/R 6:47pm
-PR240061484