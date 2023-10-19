Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run in North York
Toronto police are on the scene of a collision that sent a motorcyclist to hospital. (CTV Toronto/Jacob Estrin)
Published Thursday, October 19, 2023 8:44PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 19, 2023 9:33PM EDT
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after being struck in a hit-and-run in northwest Toronto Thursday evening.
Toronto police say the crash happened just before 8 p.m. at Steeles and Islington avenues in the Humber Summit neighbourhood.
A male motorcyclist was struck by a silver sedan operated by a female driver who proceeded to flee the scene, they said. The sedan was last seen travelling west on Steeles Avenue West.
The man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Toronto police.