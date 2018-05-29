

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A motorcyclist is dead after a collision in Hamilton late Monday night.

The collision occurred at around 11 p.m. near Dundas Street West and Evans Road in Waterdown.

The male motorcycle, police say, collided with another vehicle in the area and was subsequently transported to hospital, where he later died.

The age of the man killed in the crash has not been released.

The other vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene and the cause of the crash is under investigation, police say.