

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A male motorcyclist is dead following a hit-and-run in Scarborough Junction, Toronto police confirm.

The collision occurred near St. Clair Avenue East and Danforth Road shortly before 6:30 a.m.

Police say a motorcyclist involved in the crash was pronounced dead at the scene and the other vehicle involved in the crash took off.

The vehicle was last seen heading eastbound on Danforth Road, police say.

Investigators initially said the vehicle that fled the scene was a blue car but speaking to CP24, Const. Clint Stibbe said police are still trying to put together a description of the suspect vehicle.

He said officers are searching for vehicles in the area with front-end damage.

"We are asking anyone that may see a vehicle with a substantial amount of damage being driven around or parked somewhere in the area, or even anywhere in Toronto really, to contact us as soon as possible," Stibbe said.

"We need to find this vehicle. We need to find this driver."

The age of the victim has not been released.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of St. Clair Avenue are closed between Danforth Road and Linden Avenue for the police investigation.