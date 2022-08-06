A motorcyclist is dead after a collision in Burlington on Saturday afternoon.

Halton Regional Police said they were called to the incident that happened in the area of Waterdown Road and Craven Avenue just after 3 p.m.

A southbound motorcycle collided with a northbound Honda SUV, police said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Waterdown Road was closed in both directions between North Service Road and Flatt Road as the collision reconstruction unit conducted its investigation.

Police are asking witnesses who have not spoken to them to call 905-825-4747 ext. 5065.