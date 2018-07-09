

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a dump truck on Highway 407 in Pickering this morning.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said it appears the motorcyclist drove into the back of the dump truck in the westbound lanes of the highway near Brock Road at around 7:30 a.m.

The male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

“I know EMS was providing CPR for some time,” Schmidt said.

Investigators are currently interviewing witnesses and examining the scene to piece together the circumstances around the crash.

The westbound lanes of the highway are closed for the police investigation.