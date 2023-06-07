An alleged impaired driver has been charged after a head-on collision in Oakville that left a 58-year-old man dead on Wednesday afternoon.

Halton Regional Police said the crash happened in the area of Lakeshore Road West and Windsor Gate shortly after 1:30 p.m.

A Vespa motorcycle was travelling west when it collided with an eastbound Nissan Rogue SUV, police said.

A third vehicle was damaged due to the collision.

The motorcycle rider suffered critical injuries and was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, the driver of the SUV, identified as 25-year-old Christian Cardinali from Burlington, was arrested, police said.

He has been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death and impaired operation of a conveyance causing death.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 905-825-4747 ext. 5065.