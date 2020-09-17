A motorcyclist is dead following a collision near Highway 401 in Scarborough on Thursday night, Toronto police say.

At around 10:40 p.m, police responded to a collision at Warden Avenue and Hwy. 401.

A motorcycle was struck by a car and then the motorcycle caught on fire, according to police.

The rider has succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle remained on scene.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Traffic Servies will re-construct the scene and a lengthy road closure is expected, police said.