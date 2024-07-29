Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Hamilton
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser blocks a road for an investigation. (Source: OPP/X)
Published Monday, July 29, 2024 3:58PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 29, 2024 3:59PM EDT
A 19-year-old man from Hamilton is dead after crashing the motorcycle he was operating.
The single-vehicle collision happened on July 29 on Highway 6, near White Church Road.
Ontario Provincial Police’s (OPP) Highway Safety Division (HSD) - Burlington Detachment was called to that area at 9:45 a.m.
The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
Highway 6 was closed for about five hours as police investigated and clean-up crews were brought in.