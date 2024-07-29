A 19-year-old man from Hamilton is dead after crashing the motorcycle he was operating.

The single-vehicle collision happened on July 29 on Highway 6, near White Church Road.

Ontario Provincial Police’s (OPP) Highway Safety Division (HSD) - Burlington Detachment was called to that area at 9:45 a.m.

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Highway 6 was closed for about five hours as police investigated and clean-up crews were brought in.