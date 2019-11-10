

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





One person has been seriously injured after a two-vehicle collision in the city's Silvethorn neighbourhood.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Old Weston and Rogers Roads around 2:45 p.m. for reports of a crash.

Toronto police said a van and a motorcycle collided into each other.

An adult male was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition, paramedics said.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Police are investigating.