Motorcyclist seriously hurt after two-vehicle collision in Silverthorn
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Sunday, November 10, 2019 3:53PM EST
One person has been seriously injured after a two-vehicle collision in the city's Silvethorn neighbourhood.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Old Weston and Rogers Roads around 2:45 p.m. for reports of a crash.
Toronto police said a van and a motorcycle collided into each other.
An adult male was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition, paramedics said.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
Police are investigating.