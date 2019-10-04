

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after a two-vehicle collision in Brampton.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Worthington and Clayborne Avenues, just north of Bovaird Drive West, around 10:15 p.m. for reports of crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

Peel paramedics said a male motorcyclist has been taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Police said the driver of the car remained at the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Worthington Avenue is closed in both directions between Grovewood and Gabrielle Drives for investigation.