

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





A motorcyclist was taken to a trauma centre after a collision in Richmond Hill late Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to reports of a collision between a motorcycle and a van around 5:15 p.m. near Yonge Street and High Tech Road.

The male motorcyclist was seriously injured, police said.

The driver of the van remained at the scene.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate.