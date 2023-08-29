Motorcyclist seriously injured after collision in west Toronto
Published Tuesday, August 29, 2023 7:49PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 29, 2023 7:49PM EDT
A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a collision in west Toronto on Tuesday, police say.
It happened in the area of Keele Street and Rogers Road.
Police said a motorcyclist and a vehicle were involved, but did not provide further details surrounding the incident.
Paramedics confirmed to CTV News Toronto they received a call at around 5 p.m., and transported the victim to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are warning drivers of road closures in the area, adding to expect delays and consider alternate routes at this time.
This is a developing story. More to come...