

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 24-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after a collision in Richmond Hill on Wednesday night.

York Regional Police say a car and a motorcycle collided at the intersection of Leslie Street and Greenhill Avenue shortly after 7 p.m.

The driver of the motorcycle was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was not injured.

York Regional Police’s major collision investigation unit has taken over the investigation.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with dash camera footage to come forward.