

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after a two-vehicle collision in Scarborough.

It happened on McCowan Road and Lawrence Avenue East involving a motorcycle and a car.

Toronto police said the motorcyclist was reportedly thrown from his motor bike.

Paramedics have rushed the victim to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Road closures are in effect for police investigation.

More to come.