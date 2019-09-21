Motorcyclist seriously injured following a two-vehicle collision in Scarborough
This undated photo shows a Toronto police cruiser.
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Saturday, September 21, 2019 11:09PM EDT
A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after a two-vehicle collision in Scarborough.
It happened on McCowan Road and Lawrence Avenue East involving a motorcycle and a car.
Toronto police said the motorcyclist was reportedly thrown from his motor bike.
Paramedics have rushed the victim to a trauma centre in serious condition.
Road closures are in effect for police investigation.
More to come.