Motorcyclist seriously injured in Brampton collision
Police are on the scene of a collision in Brampton on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. (CP24)
Published Saturday, August 3, 2024 7:02PM EDT
A man was seriously injured when a motorcycle and a car collided in Brampton Saturday morning.
Peel police say it happened on Bovaird Drive, west of Kennedy Road North, before 10:30 a.m.
The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.