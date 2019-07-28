

Bryann Aguilar , CP24.com





A man was seriously injured after a two-vehicle collision in Brampton on Sunday.

Peel police were called in the area of Cottrelle Boulevard and Highway 50 around 1:40 p.m. after a motorcycle and a car collided.

Paramedics rushed the motorcyclist to a Toronto trauma center with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Police have closed several roads in the area for investigation.