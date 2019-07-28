Motorcyclist seriously injured in Brampton crash
Peel police are investigating a two-vehicle collision on Highway 50 and Cottrelle Boulevard in Brampton on Sunday. (Peter Muscat)
Bryann Aguilar , CP24.com
Published Sunday, July 28, 2019 4:48PM EDT
A man was seriously injured after a two-vehicle collision in Brampton on Sunday.
Peel police were called in the area of Cottrelle Boulevard and Highway 50 around 1:40 p.m. after a motorcycle and a car collided.
Paramedics rushed the motorcyclist to a Toronto trauma center with serious injuries.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
Police have closed several roads in the area for investigation.