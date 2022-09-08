Motorcyclist seriously injured in Dovercourt Park collision
A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a collision in the city’s Dovercourt Park neighbourhood, police say.
Emergency crews were called to Dupont Street and Dovercourt Road on Wednesday evening for a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.
They arrived to find a motorcyclist injured. Toronto paramedics say they transported a man to a trauma centre in serious condition.
The driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene, police say.
The cause of the collision is unknown.