A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a collision in the city’s Dovercourt Park neighbourhood, police say.

Emergency crews were called to Dupont Street and Dovercourt Road on Wednesday evening for a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

They arrived to find a motorcyclist injured. Toronto paramedics say they transported a man to a trauma centre in serious condition.

The driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene, police say.

The cause of the collision is unknown.