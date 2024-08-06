A motorcyclist has been taken to the hospital following a collision in Brampton Tuesday night.

Peel police say they received a call about a collision at Rattlesnake Road and Sandalwood Parkway just after 9:30 p.m.

The motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries, police say.

It is not immediately clear if the driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene. The cause of the collision is unknown.

Police say Sandalwood Parkway is closed between Bramalea Road and Fernforest Drive.