A motorcycle and another vehicle collided in Mississauga Thursday night, leaving one person critically injured.

Emergency crews responded to a collision at the intersection of Derry Road West and John Watt Boulevard, west of Mavis Road, around 9:45 p.m.

Peel police say the motorcycle rider was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

It is not immediately known if the other vehicle remained at the scene.

Police have closed roads in the area for investigation.

This is the second serious collision in Peel Region on Thursday that involved a motorcycle.

Earlier, a man in his 20s was riding his motorcycle when he collided with a transit bus in Brampton. He was pronounced dead at the scene.