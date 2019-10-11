

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A motorcyclist has serious, possibly life-threatening injuries after a collision on The Queensway on Thursday night.

Police say a car and motorcycle collided in the westbound lanes of The Queensway at Stock Avenue.

The motorcyclist was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment and police say the rider suffered serious head injuries.

The driver of the car remained at the scene.

Police say charges are pending and there is concern that speeding was factors in the crash.

Investigators did not say if the charges would be laid against the motorcyclist or the driver of the car.