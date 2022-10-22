Motorcyclist taken to hospital after collision in Etobicoke
Published Saturday, October 22, 2022 7:24PM EDT
A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a collision in Etobicoke.
Toronto police and paramedics were called to the Royal York Road and The Queensway area just around 6:30 p.m. after a motorcycle and another vehicle.
Police say the motorcycle rider has been rushed to a hospital. According to Toronto paramedics, the rider has life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
Police have closed the intersection as they investigate the crash.